A 34-year-old man was charged with first-degree domestic assault after he allegedly punched his girlfriend's mother to the point she lost consciousness during a domestic disturbance Saturday afternoon in Joplin.
Bobby R. King was taken into custody after the incident at 1502 S. Wall Ave.
According to Joplin police Capt. Will Davis, King pushed Sara L. Johnson, 47, into a couch and began punching her in the back of her head. Davis said Johnson, who was knocked out briefly, told police she would seek medical treatment on her own after the assault.
