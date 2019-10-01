NEOSHO, Mo. — A 39-year-old Joplin woman received a suspended imposition of sentence when she pleaded guilty Monday to a felony assault of her 15-year-old daughter.
Virginia R. Davidson pleaded guilty at a hearing in Newton County Circuit Court to second-degree assault in a plea agreement that Assistant Prosecutor Kathleen Miller said the victim in the case, Kaitlyn Davidson, approved in advance of the hearing. Associate Judge Kevin Selby accepted the plea deal and granted the defendant the suspended imposition of sentence with five years of supervised probation and a special condition that she have no contact with her daughter.
According to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case, Virginia Davidson put her hands to the throat of her daughter and choked her for about five seconds during an argument June 16 at the mother's apartment on East 14th Street in Joplin. Kaitlyn Davidson's airway was momentarily shut off and she was left gasping for air as her mother then grabbed her face and scratched her before throwing a bottle of lotion and a tablet at her head, according to the affidavit.
The Joplin police officer who responded to a report of a disturbance at the residence saw red marks on the girl's throat that appeared to corroborate her account of what happened, according to the affidavit.
