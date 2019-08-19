An 18-year-old Joplin woman has reported to police being sexually assaulted Aug. 7 by a male acquaintance at a residence on the northeast side of the city.
Capt. Nick Jimenez said the woman did not report the rape until Friday but apparently sought and obtained an exam at a local sexual health clinic shortly after the assault.
Jimenez said the report remained under investigation without any arrest made or charge having been filed.
