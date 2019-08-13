Police arrested a woman and man from Miami, Oklahoma, in possession of a stolen pickup truck Saturday at the Pilot truck stop on Joplin's southwest side.
The Ford F-150 truck had been reported stolen in Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to police. An officer on patrol ran a license plate check on the vehicle when he spotted the vehicle at the truck stop, and it came back as stolen.
The driver, Mallory R. Poole, 33, was charged with felony vehicle tampering. Her 33-year-old male passenger was charged with a misdemeanor count of tampering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.