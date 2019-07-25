An Oronogo man who led Jasper police and Jasper County deputies on a pursuit ending in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday on Missouri Highway 171 has been charged with a felony count of resisting arrest.
Larry D. Flowers, 36, was apprehended after driving through a corn field in an effort to elude deputies and up on to Highway 171. striking two other vehicles. The occupants of the other vehicles sustained minor injuries, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Department. Flowers was treated for injuries at a local hospital.
The charge of resisting arrest filed Wednesday carried a $1,000 bond and a requirement that Flowers be monitored electronically if released on bond.
The sheriff's office said deputies came to the assistance of Jasper police who initiated a pursuit Flowers when he would not pull over for an officer. The police pursuit was terminated due to poor visibility. But sheriff's deputies later located the vehicle in the northwest corner of the county and a second pursuit began that ended in the crash.
