An Oronogo man changed his plea to guilty this week in Jasper County Circuit Court in a felony domestic assault case and entered the local treatment court program.
William D. Baker, 48, pleaded guilty to counts of second-degree domestic assault and tampering with a witness in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office that dismissed related charges of kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and violating a protection order.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea agreement and ordered the defendant placed in the treatment court program.
Baker assaulted his wife, Leslie Baker, on Dec. 20, 2018, at their home when he became suspicious of her activities on Facebook. She told the court at a preliminary hearing in January 2019 that he misunderstood her interest in figuring out who a man was who had been at their home by looking him up on Facebook. She said she was just trying to find out who he was.
She testified that Baker sent her some angry text messages before charging in from outside and dragging her through the house by her hair while slapping her face and punching her. She said he then held her captive in their bedroom while wielding "a machete-looking thing" until he finally turned apologetic, and she was able to call police for help.
He was charged with violating a protection order and tampering with a witness for allegedly placing repeated calls to her phone a month later and trying to get others to convince her not to testify against him, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
