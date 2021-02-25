The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed drug and weapon charges that an Oronogo man was facing due to evidentiary issues.
Brent L. Wilson, 36, was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. The hearing was scuttled when the prosecutor's office announced that the charges were being dismissed due to a lack of evidence.
The charges stemmed from a Dec. 22, 2019, arrest in Webb City when the defendant purportedly showed up at another man's place of employment, leading to a complaint from the other man that Wilson was stalking him. A police officer who responded to the call found Wilson still at the other man's workplace and arrested him on in connection with possession of a loaded handgun and a bag containing methamphetamine, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Wilson still faces an attempted burglary charge he picked up two days before the incident at the man's workplace. An affidavit filed in that case alleges that the defendant tried to force his way into a residence near Carl Junction by pushing its door open and shoving an occupant out of the way in an effort to get to the occupant's roommate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.