An Oronogo woman pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony assault charge in a plea agreement sending her to the state's Institutional Treatment Center for 120 days of shock incarceration.
Rocksanne L. Torix, 22, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced count of second-degree domestic assault in a plea deal dismissing a related felony count of resisting arrest. She had been facing a more serious offense of first-degree domestic assault in an attack Jan. 22 on Melanie Antwiler at a residence in Carterville.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Antwiler told Carterville police that Torix had been using methamphetamine and was strung out when she came running down some stairs and jumped on Antwiler as she was lying on a couch and began hitting her in the face, neck and chest. The male owner of the home came into the room at that point and pulled Torix off Antwiler, who later realized she had been cut on the side of her neck by a pair of scissors Torix had in her hand, according to the affidavit.
The defendant picked up the resisting arrest count when she refused to answer the door three days later when police tried to contact her about the incident and subsequently fled the residence, according to the affidavit.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane accepted the defendant's plea deal and assessed her seven years for the conviction with the term to be served in the state's shock incarceration program at the Institutional Treatment Center. The court will review the matter after 120 days for possible placement of the defendant on probation.
Torix had been charged with felony domestic assault in 2018 in connection an alleged threat to kill Antwiler and having chased her with a knife. That case was dismissed in July 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.