An Oronogo woman was killed and a man from Liberal seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident at 5:38 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 43, about 2 miles north of Joplin in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers involved, Seveie M. Davison, 23, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin, where she died at 6:30 p.m., the state patrol said. The other driver, Ryan K. O'Neal, 44, was taken to the same hospital for treatment of his injuries.
O'Neal's southbound pickup truck crossed the center line and struck Davison's northbound SUV head-on, the patrol said.
• A Monett woman sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 12:06 p.m. Friday on Route M, about 2 miles south of Ritchey in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Alisa B. Moua, 18, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, the patrol said.
She was driving a northbound vehicle that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
