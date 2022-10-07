MIAMI, Okla. — Four escapees from the Ottawa County Jail are back in custody.
Two of the four had been at large since 2:45 p.m. Wednesday when they fled the jail on foot. The department said then that the men were out on a work detail when they absconded, but later reported that they ran out of a jail dorm where construction workers were going in and out to cut and weld metal.
Authorities on Friday captured Daniel Zajicek, 31, and Tyler Tavis, 21, both of Miami.
Undersheriff Rocky Ferdig said Zajicek was found Friday in a house in Miami after he was sighted on G Street. He was arrested by the Miami Police Department. No other details were available late Friday afternoon.
Zajicek had been in custody since Dec. 25 on two counts of failure to appear in court, third-degree burglary, possession of drug paraphrenalia, aggravated assault, and shooting another person with intent to kill.
Tavis was arrested Friday morning in Joplin by the Joplin Police Department. Details of his capture were not yet available.
One inmate, Rusty Reece, 29, Miami, was captured Wednesday soon after leaving the jail. He had been in custody since Jan. 29 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and outstanding warrants from Fairland and the Miami Nation, and escape from custody.
Another escapee, Buck Martindale, 39, Quapaw, was found Wednesday at his mother's home near the Devil's Promenade area in rural Quapaw, Ferdig said.
Martindale had been in jail since July 6 on charges of assault and battery with a weapon, public intoxication and obstructing an officer.
