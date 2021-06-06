MIAMI, Okla. — Two men who worked as Ottawa County jailers have been charged with orchestrating deliveries of tobacco, marijuana and methamphetamine to inmates at the Ottawa County Jail in Miami.
The men, Justin Daniel Hayworth, 29, and Kody Redden, 27, are charged in Ottawa County District Court with a felony.
The two men turned themselves in, and both have since been released, each on a $10,000 bond.
Ottawa County Sheriff David Dean, who took office in January, said he plans to continue to look into activities within his department.
“If we come across anything else, it doesn’t matter if they are a deputy or a jailer,” Dean said. “If it’s illegal, then we’ll do what we can to charge them. No one is better than anyone else.”
In addition to the charges faced by the jailers, at least three other men are facing felony charges in connection with the case.
Those individuals include Ethan Coombes and Jose Alberto Reyes, who are charged with conspiracy to bring contraband into the jail after a felony conviction; both remain in custody at the county jail.
Online court records show a warrant has been issued against Jaleigha Bendure on the charge of conspiracy to bring contraband into the jail.
Coombes was an inmate during the incident on charges related to intimidation of a witness and shooting with intent to kill, and two drug related charges, all after a previous felony conviction.
Behind the charge
Dean said the investigation into the jailers came as a result of Detective Justin Berry’s probe of a shooting in North Miami.
While listening to jail calls, Berry heard an inmate identified as Ethan Coombes talk about having contraband brought into the jail with the aid of detention deputies.
At one point, according to Berry’s probable cause affidavit, Coombes made arrangements with others to have items brought to the jail when Redden and Hayworth were working.
Video obtained from surveillance equipment showed Hayworth and Redden obtaining items brought to the jail and left in a vending machine and restroom.
During an interrogation involving Berry and Dean, Redden claimed his life had been threatened by an inmate. He admitted to taking a package of cigarettes from the lobby into the jail, according to court records.
When Hayworth was questioned, he admitted to taking drops back into the jail to Coombes. Berry said Hayworth said he obtained the item because “Coombes” threatened to kill him and his children.” Hayworth told Berry he was in fear for his children.
Dean said he hopes the arrests of Hayworth and Redden “set an example” for the rest of the department’s staff.
Prior to his questioning, Hayworth quit his job. Redden was fired on the day he was questioned. Dean said Hayworth was a member of the jail staff for two months, while Redden worked for the department for approximately six months.
Commented
