Given the frequency of mass shootings elsewhere, employees at the Ozark Center’s Hope Spring group spent an hour or so of their day on Tuesday learning how to respond if someone bursts into their workplace and starts shooting.
Joplin police Officer Lacey Baxter presented a program on how to respond to an active shooter in a business to more than half the employees of the Hope Spring operation at 3902 E. 32nd St. in two sessions Tuesday, talking about what police will be doing when searching for an active shooter in a building and how people caught in that situation should respond.
Karrin Johnson, lead team manager for Freeman Health System's mental health arm, Ozark Center, said she supervises some of the people who would likely be the first to be confronted by someone who might bring a gun into their locations, and she was glad to take part in the program.
“They’re the first face that people see, so they’re probably first in line for anything that’s going to happen, and I want to be prepared to be able to help them through it if something were to happen,” Johnson said. “I can be someone who takes charge and gives them an idea of what they should do.”
Del Camp, chief clinical officer at Ozark Center, said this was the first time the center had offered this kind of training to its employees, and they thought it would be better for the employees to hear from someone who would be coming to their rescue if the worst were to happen.
“We have two staff that were specifically trained recently on an active shooter situation, so we actually have the capacity now for us to do this training,” Camp said. “But we felt like it was a much better opportunity to have law enforcement, who see these things and have actually responded to these things, come and explain their wisdom and experience.”
During the hourlong session, Baxter gave some background and history of active shooting events that had happened close to Joplin, including the Oct. 9, 2006, incident in which a student brought a loaded rifle and dozens of rounds of ammunition to Memorial Middle School.
The student fired one shot into a pipe in the ceiling of a hall at the school before the rifle jammed and he was escorted out of the building by current Joplin High School Principal Stephen Gilbreth. No one was injured in the incident.
She also talked about the Aug. 12, 2007, shooting at the First Congregational Church in Neosho where a man killed there people and injured five others.
She talked about the profiles, characteristics and similarities among people who have committed or attempted mass shootings.
Baxter also talked about what happens from a law enforcement officer’s perspective when officers are responding to an active shooter event and described in detail how people caught in the middle of a situation like this should respond, especially when they encounter police.
She advised following all officers instructions as quickly as possible and evacuating the building as soon as possible.
She also showed a video produced in Houston that showed a simulated active shooter situation in an office building and how people should run if they can, hide if they can’t run, and fight for their lives only if they can’t run or hide.
“We train on active shooter situations all the time,” Baxter told the audience.
Camp, the chief clinical officer at Ozark Center, said the training was an effort to help employees feel more secure in the knowledge that they can react and save their own lives if the worst happens.
“We already work really hard to make sure the buildings communicate safety and security for when people come in from the colors we choose to the layout to other items we do,” Camp said. “So it’s natural we want to make sure that both our employees and people who come to us for care feel safe and feel like this is a place where they can go and not have to worry about bad things happening.”
Camp said the training has nothing to do with the fact that Ozark Center treats people who might be struggling with mental illness and has everything to do with the rising number of shooting incidents across the country in workplaces, schools, churches, stores and other venues where people gather.
