MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Marionville man waived his right to a preliminary hearing this week on assault charges stemming from a conflict with a couple in a convenience store parking lot that escalated into weapons being drawn and the defendant purportedly trying to run them over with his truck.
Ryan L. Wehofer, 41, waived the hearing Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on two counts of first-degree assault and a single count of armed criminal action. Associate Judge Scott Sifferman set Wehofer's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Feb. 8.
A probable-cause affidavit states that a woman and her husband pulled into the parking lot of Casey's convenience store in Marionville on Nov. 1, and she left the vehicle running with its lights on as she went inside to grab a few items.
The headlights happened to be facing the trailer home of the defendant, and he came out and began yelling and cursing at her as she was returning to the vehicle, demanding that she get the vehicle's lights off his window, according to the affidavit. Her husband got out of their vehicle at that point and demanded to know what he had said to his wife. Wehofer purportedly responded by calling the husband a derogatory name, and the husband punched him.
Wehofer then allegedly went to his truck, retrieved a knife and attempted to stab the husband several times, chasing him around their vehicle in the process before stopping and going up to the woman and putting the knife to her chin. She pulled out a gun at that point, and Wehofer backed off, climbed in his truck and tried to run them down more than once before leaving the area, according to the affidavit.
