PITTSBURG, Kan. — A parolee from Pittsburg is facing an array of drug and firearm charges after a police vehicle pursuit Sunday morning in Crawford County.
The pursuit began at 4:05 a.m. when a Pittsburg police officer tried to stop a vehicle in the 2700 block of North Broadway Street for an equipment violation. Police said the driver of the Ford Fusion would not stop and that a southbound pursuit ensued on U.S. Highway 69 during which a firearm was thrown from the car.
The driver, 21-year-old Brett L. Leon, finally pulled over and stopped on Highway 69 south of 520th Avenue and was arrested. A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Leon, who is on parole from the Kansas Department of Corrections, was taken to the Crawford County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm as a felon and felony eluding. Two other occupants of the vehicle were released without charges.
