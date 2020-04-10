A woman from Texas sustained moderate injuries in a motorcycle accident at 7:25 p.m. Thursday on Walleye Road, 3 miles south of Sarcoxie in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tami D. Hoult, 53, of Grand Prairie, Texas, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
She was a passenger on a northbound motorcycle operated by Levi D. Conrad, 30, of Carthage, who failed to negotiate a curve, and their motorcycle overturned and ran off the roadway into a metal fence gate, the patrol said.
