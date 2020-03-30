A Nevada man was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 3:30 p.m. Monday on 1900 Road, 2 miles southeast of Nevada in Vernon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Christopher E. Otter, 20, sought medical treatment on his own for minor injuries.
Otter was a passenger in a southbound vehicle driven by Steven E. Pettibon, 22, of Richards, that ran into the rear of an unidentified vehicle before running off the road and striking a tree and fence, the patrol said. The other vehicle, which left the scene, had slowed rapidly in front of Pettibon's vehicle, the patrol said.
