CARTHAGE, Mo. — A police pursuit of a suspected drunken driver Thursday night in Carthage ended with the fleeing vehicle crashing into a building, causing severe injury to a passenger.
Carthage police say the pursuit began at 10:44 p.m. when an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of 11th and Main streets for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The driver sped northbound through a residential neighborhood onto Central Avenue, where he lost control of the vehicle and it rolled into a building at 1123 W. Central Ave., according to police.
An unnamed passenger in the vehicle was taken by ambulance to a Joplin hospital with severe injuries, according to police.
The driver, Kem Brown, 20, of Carthage, was taken into custody and charges are being sought on him for driving while intoxicated, second-degree assault, property damage, resisting by fleeing, careless and imprudent driving and being a minor in possession of alcohol, according to a news release from the Carthage Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.