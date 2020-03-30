A man from Troy was arrested on a felony assault charge when he attacked a hospital worker Sunday at Freeman Hosptial East in Joplin, police said.

Police Capt. Nick Jimenez said 40-year-old Travis A. Wahl was arrested on a charge second-degree assault after he punched and choked a 20-year-old medical staff worker. Jimenez said Wahl, a patient at the hospital, became upset when the victim refused to let him use his cellphone.

The staff worker did not require medical attention, Jimenez said.

Tags

Recommended for you