A Carterville man's body was recovered late Wednesday afternoon from Shoal Creek, according to the Water Patrol Division of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The drowning victim, identified as Standley Luke, 35, was recovered about 6:20 p.m., and next of kin were notified.
Joplin police and firefighters were alerted Tuesday afternoon that a man had gone over Grand Falls and did not surface downstream. Local authorities searched until dark Tuesday night, with the Water Patrol taking over the search Wednesday.
The patrol said the victim apparently had attempted to go over the falls on a pool toy, hit a rock and drowned.
