A pedestrian whom a Joplin police officer tried to contact on the street Wednesday morning ran from the officer but was caught and discovered to be in alleged possession of a bag of methamphetamine weighing 29 grams.
Capt. Will Davis said the officer tried to contact Dustin J. Purdham, 32, near 21st Street and Murphy Avenue. Purdham ran but was caught by the officer about two blocks away. Along the route of his flight, he allegedly threw the bag containing methamphetamine that police recovered.
Purdham was charged Thursday with delivery of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. Davis said the suspect also had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.
