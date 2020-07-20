One person was injured in a three-vehicle accident at 8:20 a.m. Monday on Gum Road, 3 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Haley D. Painter, 23, of Quapaw, Oklahoma, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
The patrol said Painter was standing in front of an eastbound truck that was stopped so that the occupants could change a flat tire. An eastbound car driven by Leonard F. Bond, 79, of Seneca, entered the westbound lane to pass the disabled truck. A truck driven by Alan D. Smith, 55, of Joplin, was westbound on Gum Road and cresting a hill. The patrol said Smith's vehicle struck the front left of the Bond vehicle and that pushed Bond's vehicle into Painter, who was standing in front of the disabled truck.
The male driver of the disabled truck was not identified by the patrol. The other drivers were not injured.
