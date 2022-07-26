A 32-year-old woman was killed when she was struck by a motorcycle at 4:10 a.m. Tuesday on Route K, a mile west of Racine in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Johanna R. Derose, of Racine, was pronounced dead at the scene by Newton County coroner, the state patrol said. The driver of the motorcycle, Nicholas D. Livermore, 40, of Racine, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
Derose was in the roadway when Livermore's eastbound motorcycle struck her and overturned, throwing him from the bike, the patrol said.
• Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 43, about 5 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, the state patrol said.
One of the drivers, Madison R. Hogan, 23, of Seneca, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries. A second driver, Rylee E. Hammons, 24, of Joplin, was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.
Hogan's southbound car was stopped in traffic waiting to make a left turn when a vehicle driven by Brooke E. Hutching, 28, of Seneca, ran into her from behind, and Hogan's vehicle then struck Hammons' northbound car nearly head-on, the patrol said.
