A Joplin man was killed Sunday when he apparently attempted to cross Interstate 44 on foot, according to the Joplin Police Department.
Police were called shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday to the area of I-44 and Main Street in Joplin, where they found the victim already deceased from his injuries. A preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was crossing the interstate when he was struck and killed by a westbound vehicle on I-44, police said.
The victim was identified as Cory Fitzjohn, 23. The driver of the vehicle, who was uninjured, was not immediately identified.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
