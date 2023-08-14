Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Springfield MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri... Spring River at Carthage affecting Jasper County. For the Spring River...including Carthage, Waco, Baxter Springs... Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 945 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River at Carthage. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, moderate flooding occurs at the gage site. The levee system closes due to flood waters affecting the north central industrial section of Carthage. Flood waters affect low lying areas and country roads north and west of Carthage along the river. Kellogg Lake Park floods and is closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 5.0 feet. - Bankfull stage is 10.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 13.2 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.1 feet on 05/08/2008. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&