A 47-year-old man who was struck by a car Monday in downtown Joplin died of his injuries at a local hospital on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Joplin Police Department.
Capt. Will Davis said in the release that Jerome Knight was struck in the 200 block of South Main Street when he apparently tried to run across the street in the middle of the block and ran into the path of a southbound car. The occupants of the vehicle escaped injury.
The accident was the 10th traffic fatality in the city this year, according to police.
• Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 37 at Route W in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Myranda S. Cline, 25, of Seligman, was taken to Mercy Hospital Cassville, and Erik S. Roller, 35, of Monett, was taken to Cox Monett Hospital. Both had minor injuries.
Cline was driving a northbound vehicle and failed to yield the right of way when she turned left in front of Roller's southbound vehicle, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.