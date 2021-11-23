A Greenfield man was injured when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver at 9:45 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 43, a mile south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Howard B. Stump, 41, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
The patrol said Stump was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene.
• Two people were injured in a four-vehicle collision at 5:27 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 43, just south of Joplin city limits, the state patrol said.
One of the drivers, Vanessa S, Wilson, 22, of Quapaw, Oklahoma, and a passenger in another vehicle, Reba D. Wallace, 69, of Seneca, were taken to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
Southbound cars driven by Kris K. Mills, 36, of Neosho; Cherrie M. Haerr, 58, of Joplin; and Robert D. Wallace, 69, of Seneca, were stopped in traffic when a car driven by Wilson ran into the line from behind, initiating a chain-reaction collision, the patrol said.
• A Seneca man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 5:10 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 43, a mile north of Seneca, the state patrol said.
Roy T. Scribner, 83, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
Scribner was driving a northbound car that ran off the road, struck a culvert and overturned, the patrol said.
