No serious injuries were reported in either of two residential fires this past weekend, according to the Joplin Fire Department.
Firefighters responded at 8:37 p.m. Saturday to a report of a fire at 2702 W. 23rd St. and found smoke coming from the garage of a single-story house. The occupants of the residence were all outside the home by the time firefighters arrived and put the fire out.
The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, according to a statement Monday.
A report of a fire at 2:40 a.m. Sunday inside a mobile home at 200 E. Zora St. led to the evaluation and treatment of two people at the scene but no transport of either one to a hospital, according to the Joplin Fire Department. There was smoke coming from the home when firefighters arrived, but all occupants had escaped on their own.
Firefighters put that fire out and checked the home's garage for any extension before leaving. The cause of that fire remained undetermined Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.