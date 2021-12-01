CARTHAGE, Mo. — A state fire investigator is probing the cause of a trailer home fire that injured an occupant Wednesday afternoon in Carthage.
The Carthage Fire Department responded to a 2:35 p.m. call reporting a fire at a residence near East Central Avenue and Bois D'Arc Street in Carthage.
Deputy fire Chief Ryan Huntley said heavy smoke and flames were showing in a vented window of the home's living room when firefighters arrived.
A crew knocked down the blaze, confining fire damage to the living room, Huntley said. But there was significant smoke and heat damage to the remainder of the trailer home, he said.
Firefighters said an injured occupant was transported to a local hospital. Information on the identity and condition of the occupant was not being released yet, according to Huntley.
