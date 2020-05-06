The city fire marshal has determined that a fire at a Joplin residence early Wednesday morning was accidental.
Firefighters responded to a 3:22 a.m. report of a fire in the 1700 block of South Empire Avenue and found a single-story home in flames. Due to the intensity of the fire, crews had to wait until they had the blaze under control before they could enter the house and put it out, according to a news release from the Joplin Fire Department.
An occupant of the house suffered a minor injury not requiring transport to a hospital. No firefighters were injured. Damage was extensive.
The fire marshal determined that some combustibles left too close to a heat source were the cause of the fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.