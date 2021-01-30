SARCOXIE, Mo. — An Alabama man who had been sought for questioning in connection with the death of a woman in Sarcoxie has been found dead, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.
Justin Chase Stevens, 34, of Cullman, Alabama, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Saturday at a residence where Cullman County authorities said he was possibly staying in a garage, according to a news release from Jasper County. His body was found by law enforcement after he did not respond to requests to come out of the residence, the release said.
Stevens previously had been identified as a person of interest in the homicide earlier this month of Becci D. Sanders, 46. Authorities have said he had an active theft warrant against him, but no charges had been filed in the homicide.
Stevens, according to the sheriff’s department, arrived Jan. 1 in the Sarcoxie area after the car in which he and his sister were traveling on Interstate 44 was involved in a crash near mile marker 33. They got a ride to the area of the Sarcoxie Kum & Go, where he reportedly ran off into nearby woods.
Sanders was found dead a couple of blocks away from the store in her home at 2755 High St. Her husband found her body and called for emergency medical help shortly before 9 p.m. on Jan. 13.
A 2015 Subaru Legacy also was reported stolen from the victim's residence. It was found on Jan. 22 just outside Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Investigators have not released any information about how the victim died. They also have not released any information about the relationship between the victim and Stevens.
Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser said in a statement that his department was assisted in the investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Cullman County Sheriff's Office and the Sarcoxie Police Department.
