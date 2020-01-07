MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Pierce City man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony assault of his girlfriend in a plea agreement requiring 120 days of shock time in the state's prison system.
Timothy A. Preston, 22, pleaded guilty in Lawrence County Circuit Court to first-degree domestic assault in a plea deal dismissing a related count of child endangerment and two other felony charges, including one accusing him of threatening his probation officer.
Circuit Judge Jack Goodman accepted the plea deal and assessed the defendant 10 years on the conviction with the term to be served in the state's shock incarceration program at the Institutional Treatment Center and the court to review the case after 120 days for possible placement on probation.
Preston assaulted his 20-year-old girlfriend March 1 at the Aurora Inn in Aurora, where they had stayed overnight with their child. A probable-cause affidavit states that he began yelling at her shortly after waking up the next morning and was demanding that she provide him the password to her cellphone so that he could inspect her usage of it. She refused and he told her that she would not be leaving the room alive, according to the affidavit.
He then put a hand over her mouth and choked her until she lost consciousness. She told police that her whole body was shaking and she could not move at first when she regained consciousness. But she eventually got to her feet and had gathered their baby in her arms, when Preston began hitting her and choking her a second time, causing her to drop the child. The affidavit filed in the case does not state what injuries, if any, the child suffered.
Preston was charged a month after the assault at the motel with violating a protection order issued in the case and again in May with threatening his probation officer.
