A Pierce City man died when he was struck by a vehicle just before 10 p.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 37, a mile north of Pierce City in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Bryan J. Perryman, 29, was pronounced dead just before midnight by the Lawrence County coroner, the patrol said. His body was taken to Lakin Funeral Home in Pierce City.
The patrol said Perryman was walking in the road when he was hit by a northbound truck driven by Luis F. Cruz, 23, of Wentworth.
