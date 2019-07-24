The girlfriend of a Duquesne man entered an Alford plea this week to a reduced charge in a case in which she was accused of physically abusing his 5-year-old son.
Lauren R. Balmas, 23, of Pierce City, entered the plea Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a felony count of child endangerment in a plea deal with the prosecutor's office calling for a suspended imposition of sentence. The defendant was granted that outcome by Circuit Judge David Mouton and placed on supervised probation for five years. She had been facing a more serious felony count of child abuse.
An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges the likelihood of a conviction if the case were to proceed to trial.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, the 5-year-old son of her boyfriend was taken to the emergency room of Freeman Hospital West on Nov. 21 with bruising around both his eyes. Duquesne police were called because the injuries were regarded as consistent with child abuse and were believed to have been sustained at a residence on Katherine Avenue in Duquesne.
Balmas, who was with the boy at the hospital, told an officer that he slipped and fell and hit his head on the frame of a bed. But the boy told police that he got in trouble and was spanked. Hospital staff discovered further bruising on his buttocks and hip.
The affidavit states that Balmas admitted that she spanked the boy but expressed doubt that she'd left any marks. A medical exam the next day at the Children's Center in Joplin noted additional injuries to the child's lips, thigh and back.
