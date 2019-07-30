PINEVILLE, Mo. — A Pineville father pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge in a felony child abuse case and was placed on probation.
Aaron S. Holliday, 28, pleaded guilty in McDonald County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of child endangerment and was sentenced by Judge Gregory Stremel to one year in jail with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for two years.
He had been facing a Class D felony count of child abuse, which carries up to seven years in prison. The charge was filed Jan. 7 after an investigation by the McDonald County Sheriff's Department and interviews of the defendant's two sons, ages 12 and 13, at the Children's Center in Joplin.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the younger boy told investigators that his father hit him in the back of the head on Oct. 14 of last year, causing his head to strike a washing machine as he fell to the floor of their home on Cyclone Road. The boy reported that his father then kicked him.
The affidavit said that the older son backed up his brother's statement, alleging that their father would hit both of them with his fists, and that the defendant admitted hitting them when they got into trouble.
