NEOSHO, Mo. — A Pineville-area man waived a preliminary hearing Monday and was ordered to stand trial on charges that he sexually abused a young girl a few years ago in Granby.
Tyler G. Dollar, 28, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on two counts of statutory sodomy, and counts of first-degree and second-degree child molestation. Associate Judge Christina Rhoades set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Dec. 14.
Dollar is accused of sexually molesting a girl from 2015 to 2017 when she was 5 and 6 years old. A probable-cause affidavit states that she told a child abuse investigator at the Children's Center in Joplin in December 2017 that Dollar subjected her to inappropriate touching and sexual acts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.