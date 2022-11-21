NEOSHO, Mo. — A Pineville-area man waived a preliminary hearing Monday and was ordered to stand trial on charges that he sexually abused a young girl a few years ago in Granby.

Tyler G. Dollar, 28, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on two counts of statutory sodomy, and counts of first-degree and second-degree child molestation. Associate Judge Christina Rhoades set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Dec. 14.

Dollar is accused of sexually molesting a girl from 2015 to 2017 when she was 5 and 6 years old. A probable-cause affidavit states that she told a child abuse investigator at the Children's Center in Joplin in December 2017 that Dollar subjected her to inappropriate touching and sexual acts.

Jeff Lehr is an award-winning reporter for The Joplin Globe who covers the courts and crime beat. He can be reached at jlehr@joplinglobe.com.