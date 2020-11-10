A Pineville man was injured in a motorcycle accident at 12:10 p.m. Monday on Route K, 6 miles east of Pineville in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Gary S. Castoe, 68, was taken by ambulance to Northwest Regional Medical Center in Bentonville, Arkansas, with moderate injuries.
Castoe was riding a westbound motorcycle that crashed when he encountered some gravel on the roadway and lost control of the bike, the patrol said.
