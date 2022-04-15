PINEVILLE, Mo. — A 39-year-old man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on charges incurred in a gun-pointing incident Dec. 24 in Jane.
Spencer J. Daniels, of Pineville, waived the hearing in McDonald County Circuit Court on three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and single felony counts of property damage, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and resisting arrest.
Associate Court Judge John LePage ordered Daniels to sttand trial and set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court on May 5.
The defendant is accused of running wildly about in Jane and pointing a gun at others inside a motel and outside a restaurant apparently under the delusion that someone was trying to kill him.
Deputies called to the scene came upon a vehicle that Daniels had been seen driving that had ended up in a ditch. Witnesses who had reported seeing a man running down the road and pointing a firearm at people told deputies that he fled on foot to a nearby McDonald's restaurant.
Daniels burst out a door of the restaurant as deputies arrived there moments later and took him into custody. A pat-down of his person turned up a loaded 9 mm magazine, and a 9 mm handgun was recovered from a trash can in a restroom of the restaurant.
A search of the suspect's vehicle turned up a small bag containing 1.5 grams of methamphetamine.
Interviews of witnesses determined that Daniels purportedly had entered the Booneslick Lodge yelling for someone to call 911 because someone was out to kill him. A man told deputies that he started toward a door and Daniels pulled out the gun and pointed it at him.
Two people who had just got off work at a nearby Walmart told deputies that the suspect's vehicle had been swerving all over the road and struck their vehicle before running into the ditch. The witnesses said he had pointed the gun at them as they tried to pass him and then accelerated and rammed the passenger side of their vehicle before careening into the ditch.
