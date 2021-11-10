PINEVILLE, Mo. — A 54-year-old defendant on Wednesday was ordered to stand trial in McDonald County Circuit Court on rape and sodomy charges.
Larry W. Henson, a resident of Pineville, waived a preliminary hearing on counts of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy in connection with a sexual assault of a woman Jan. 30. Judge John LePage set Henson's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Dec. 2.
The woman told a Pineville deputy marshal that she had consumed a couple of alcoholic drinks that made her "woozy" the night in question and that she passed out on a bed with her child, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.
She told the deputy marshal that she was awakened and that Henson ultimately admitted what he had done while she was asleep.
The deputy marshal wrote in the affidavit that Henson told him that he did have sex with the woman and that they had had sex previously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.