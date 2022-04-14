PINEVILLE, Mo. — The McDonald County prosecutor Wednesday dismissed felony domestic assault and arson charges that a Pineville man was facing due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim.
Guy M. Ray, 48, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in McDonald County Circuity Court on charges of first-degree domestic assault and first-degree arson stemming from an alleged attack on his father on Oct. 13. The charges were dismissed when the father did not show up to testify against Ray.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case alleged that Ray threatened to kill his father, struck him on the head and tried to set him on fire using carburetor cleaner and a lighter.
Deputies called to the family's home on Cyclone Road, regarding an occupant "going crazy" and breaking items inside the house, discovered a towel burning on the floor of the kitchen and the father bleeding from an injury to his head. He told deputies that he had barricaded himself in a bedroom to get away from his son who had hit him and tried to burn him.
The father declined medical attention the night of the incident, according to the affidavit.
