A Pineville woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 12:45 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 90, about 5 miles west of Jane in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Donna J. Owens-Rains, 70, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas, with moderate injuries.
Owens-Rains was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle driven by Marian Shoemaker, 62, of Pineville, that was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by Mohamed M. Mohamed, 40, of Noel, when Mohamed failed to stop at a stop sign, the patrol said.
