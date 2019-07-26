PITTSBURG, Kan. — Reports of a man exposing himself to two young girls on two occasions earlier this month in Pittsburg led to the arrest Thursday of a 41-year-old suspect.
The Pittsburg Police Department said in a news release Friday that Ronald W. McDaniel, of Pittsburg, was located Thursday morning and taken into custody in connection with incidents July 13 and July 19.
Police said the suspect exposed himself to a 10-year-old in front of her home the evening of July 13 and fled the area in a black pickup truck. An investigation determined that the previous day the same truck had followed an 11-year-old girl home to the same residence from a nearby store.
On July 19, police were called to the same residence when a nude man in a black pickup truck exposed himself to both girls.
Further investigation led to the development of McDaniel as a suspect and his arrest on three felony counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and two misdemeanor counts of stalking, police said. He was being held at the Crawford County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
