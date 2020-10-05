PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Pittsburg man who has been accused of rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a child younger than 14 was arrested by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
Dante Mikael Martinez, 19, was arrested after sheriff investigators served a warrant in response to accusations that Martinez had inappropriate sexual contact with a child in the summer of 2019.
Martinez is being held at the Crawford County Jail on a $250,000 bond. Both charges are felonies. The investigation is continuing.
