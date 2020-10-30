PITTSBURG, Kan. — Police arrested a 22-year-old Pittsburg resident Thursday on charges of being in possession of sexually explicit images of children.
The Pittsburg Police Department said in a news release that Malachi Norris was taken into custody following an investigation that began with a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in Wichita. Members of the task force had contacted Pittsburg police on Wednesday regarding child pornography being uploaded at an address in Pittsburg.
Norris has been charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of children and remained in custody Friday at the Crawford Count Jail on a $25,000 bond.
