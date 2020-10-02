PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Pittsburg man was arrested by local police on Friday on charges involving child pornography, according to a news release.
Christopher Stephenson, 34, faces two counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child specifically related to the possession of sexually explicit images of children younger than 18. He was taken to the Crawford County Jail, where was being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.
Stephenson was taken into custody following a search warrant for electronic evidence launched by Pittsburg police detectives on Thursday. Pittsburg police were notified of the pornographic upload from an investigator with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force out of Wichita, Kansas on Tuesday and launched the investigation immediately afterward.
The investigation is ongoing. Police said they are asking that anyone with additional information call 620-231-1700 or leave an anonymous tip at 620-231-8477.
