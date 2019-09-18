PITTSBURG, Kan. — A 19-year-old man is facing a felony assault charge in connection with an incident Saturday in Pittsburg involving the displaying of firearm.
Ricky M. Bowie Jr. was arrested Tuesday at his residence in Pittsburg and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an investigation of a complaint filed Saturday regarding an incident at Seventh and Broadway streets.
A resident told police that they confronted the driver of a car at the intersection about aggressive driving in the area and the driver had pulled out a gun and pointed it at them. Officers on patrol on Tuesday spotted the car in the 2500 block of North Broadway and questioned the driver, Bowie, about the incident. Police later went to Bowie's residence, arrested him and seized a loaded firearm matching the alleged victim's description of the gun displayed in the incident.
Bowie remained in custody Wednesday at the Crawford County Jail with his bond set at $5,000.
