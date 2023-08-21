PITTSBURG, Kan. — A 36-year-old Pittsburg man died after an apparent shooting over the weekend, police said.
Police said in a news release that they were called shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of North Locust Street for a report of a shooting.
The victim, identified as Justin E. Krogen, was pronounced dead at the scene, apparently after having been shot, police said. His body has been sent to Kansas City for an autopsy.
Police said the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700 or its automated tip line at 620-231-TIPS (8477).
