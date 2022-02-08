PITTSBURG, Kan. — A 36-year-old suspect was arrested Monday in Pittsburg on child sexual abuse charges.
The Pittsburg Police Department said in a news release that detectives took Brandon C. Riggs into custody in connection with an investigation that began Jan. 31 involving a victim under 14 years old. Riggs is accused of having repeated sexual contact with the child over a six-month period.
Riggs was booked into the Crawford County Jail on charges of two counts of rape of a child, two counts of aggravated sodomy of a child and two counts of aggravated endangerment of a child. He remained in custody Tuesday with his bond set at $100,000.
