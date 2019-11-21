PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Pittsburg man is facing charges that he solicited a 13-year-old for sex through text messages sent to the teen.
The Pittsburg Police Department announced in a news release Thursday that Ronald W. McDaniel, 42, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon as a consequence of an investigation that began Nov. 8 when text messages sent to the teen were brought to the attention of police.
McDaniel was charged with felony counts of solicitation of a child and stalking and a misdemeanor count of harassment and was being held on a $100,000 bond.
McDaniel had been arrested in July on three felony counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and two misdemeanor counts of stalking after he allegedly followed and exposed himself to two other children, ages 10 and 11, on three separate dates.
