PITTSBURG, Kan. — Police served search warrants Monday on two addresses in Pittsburg, seizing undisclosed amounts of marijuana at one residence and both marijuana and methamphetamine at the other, and arresting seven suspects altogether.
The first warrant was served about 2:40 p.m. at 1902 S. Broadway St., where Austin J. Commons, 22, and Audra L. Amaral, 23, were taken into custody and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and both felony and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
They remained in custody today at the Crawford County Jail on $7,500 bonds.
Pittsburg police received a tip later the same afternoon that a suspect they'd tried to arrest July 30 on a warrant for a probation violation was in an apartment at 1005 E. Fourth St. Cody M. Allmon, 23, had fled officers on the previous occasion but was taken into custody without incident at the apartment on Fourth Street.
While searching the apartment for Allmon with the permission of the tenant, investigators observed suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at the address and obtained a search warrant. In addition to meth and marijuana allegedly being found in the apartment, police said they seized a stolen firearm, counterfeit currency and equipment used to produce counterfeit bills and arrested four occupants of the apartment.
Charges were being sought on Allmon for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of meth, felony and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, counterfeiting and two counts of felony interference with law enforcement.
The occupants arrested were: Destiny R. McFarland, 20; Tasha J. Trotnic, 27; Gary W. Grace, 30; and Rachael J. Haslett, 19. All four were charged with felony interference with law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of meth, felony and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
McFarland, Trotnic and Grace also face counterfeiting charges. Trotnic and Grace face counts of criminal use of a weapon, with Trotnic also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Grace faces an additional count of possession of stolen property.
