PITTSBURG, Kan. — A man and wife were arrested Saturday after they allegedly rode up to a residence in Pittsburg on bicycles and stole packages off the porch.
The Pittsburg Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a residence in the 1400 block of South Olive Street after a witness reported seeing two people on bicycles steal several packages off the porch of a residence. One of the thieves put the packages in a small trailer being pulled behind one of the bicycles and the two left the area headed north.
Officers located the suspects and their bicycles a short time later in the 2000 block of John F. Kennedy Street, and took Cara M. Read, 49, and Johnathan C. Read, 37, into custody. Both were charged with misdemeanor theft of the packages and with violating a protection order by being at the residence on John F. Kennedy Street.
Johnathan C. Read was being held on bonds totaling $4,435 and his wife on a $2,000 bond.
Police said the packages taken in the incident were recovered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.