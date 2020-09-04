PITTSBURG, Kan. — For the second time in a month, Pittsburg police say they have arrested a teenager who was allegedly breaking into cars.
An officer on routine patrol at around 3:40 a.m. Thursday was flagged down by a motorist in the southwest area of the city who said he saw someone in the area of West Quincy Street and South Pine Street breaking into vehicles, police said. Officers were sent to that area and found several vehicles parked on Quincy Court that had been broken into, police said in a statement.
Officers located the suspect in a vehicle in the 1300 block of South Pine Street. They identified him as a 16-year-old who had previously been caught on Aug. 6 for breaking into vehicles in the 1100 block of South Smelter Street.
An investigation found there had been reported vehicle break-ins in the 100 block of West Park Street, the 100 block of West Adams Street, the 200 block of West Madison Street, the 300 block of West Quincy Street and the 900 block of South Oak Street as well as those on South Pine Street and Quincy Court.
Police have asked that the teen be charged with multiple counts of felony burglary to a motor vehicle, theft and interference with law enforcement.
Anyone with information about the cases is asked to contact the police department at 620-231-1700 or 620-231-8477.
